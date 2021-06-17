Left Menu

Cycling-Dubai Police's Khaled provisionally suspended for doping violation

Dubai Police Cycling Team's Samah Khaled has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping rule violation, cycling's governing body (UCI) said.

17-06-2021
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai Police Cycling Team's Samah Khaled has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping rule violation, cycling's governing body (UCI) said. A sample taken from Khaled on April 22 tested positive for the anabolic steroid oxandrolone, the UCI said on its website.

The UCI said the Jordanian cyclist cannot participate in any competition or activity until the "adjudication of her case on the merits or the lifting of the provisional suspension by the UCI Anti-Doping Commission or the Court of Arbitration for Sport". Khaled, who joined Dubai Police in February 2019, won the 100km Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge in November that year.

