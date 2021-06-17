West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to meet Amit Shah today
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday at 7 pm, informed official sources of Governor's House.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 13:54 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday at 7 pm, informed official sources of Governor's House. Earlier in a day, West Bengal Governor and Sudesh Dhankhar met President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
West Bengal Governor reached New Delhi on Tuesday night. Over the past few weeks, Governor Dhankhar has raised concerns regarding the alleged incidents of political violence in West Bengal. (ANI)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thought I had won last bout at Asian C'ships, will work harder: Amit Panghal
My best performance but still angry about final loss: Olympic-bound Amit Panghal on Asian C'ships
Amitabh Bachchan shares photos with Jaya Bachchan on wedding anniversary, thanks fans for wishes
India rose to challenges posed by COVID-19, fought patiently: Amit Shah
In shaping post-COVID reality, there is no way out for India but growth: Amitabh Kant