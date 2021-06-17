Left Menu

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to meet Amit Shah today

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday at 7 pm, informed official sources of Governor's House.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 13:54 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to meet Amit Shah today
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday at 7 pm, informed official sources of Governor's House. Earlier in a day, West Bengal Governor and Sudesh Dhankhar met President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

West Bengal Governor reached New Delhi on Tuesday night. Over the past few weeks, Governor Dhankhar has raised concerns regarding the alleged incidents of political violence in West Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

