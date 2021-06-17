Spurned lover stabs woman to death in Kerala

In a shocking incident, a 21-yearold law student was stabbed to death at her home by a young man allegedly for rejecting his love proposal near Perinthalmanna in this district, police said.

The woman, Drishya, died on the spot and her 13-year- old sister Devashree, who tried to intervene when the accused Vineesh (21) attacked, was seriously injured, they said.

The teenage girl was admitted to a nearby private hospital and her condition is said to be stable as of now.

The accused barged into the house of the deceased girl in the morning and allegedly stabbed her with a sharp weapon, they added.

Though he tried to flee the scene in an autorickshaw later, local people caught the man and handed him over to police.

Local residents also alleged that the accused, whose house is just some kilometres away from that of Dhrishya's, had been troubling the woman with love proposals since school time.

Malappuram SP Sujith Das said the arrest of Vineesh, who was suspected to have committed the crime, has been recorded and interrogation was on.

Meanwhile, a shop run by the victim's father in Perinthalmanna, was gutted in a fire that broke out late on Wednesday night.

The police, after initial interrogation of the accused, confirmed he had set fire to the ship.PTI LGK/CORR SS PTI PTI

