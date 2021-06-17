Left Menu

Durgapur Barrage releases 12,000 cusec water

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 14:46 IST
Authorities of Durgapur Barrage in West Bengal released 12,000 cusec of water till Thursday morning after two dams of Damodar Valley Corporation discharged water due to incessant rain in Jharkhand, officials said on Thursday.

Panchet and Maithon dams of DVC in the neighbouring state released 15,000 cusec of water, they said.

''DVC's Panchet dam released 9,000 cusec and Maithon 6,000 cusec, which raised the water level in Durgapur Barrage.

We had to discharge 12,000 cusec. As of now, there is no major threat of flood,'' the officials said.

West Burdwan is one of the districts that may witness inundation if more water is released from the barrage, they said.

''Optimum pond level of the barrage is 211.5 ft and water reaches the maximum limit,'' the officials said.

Teesta barrage authorities had also released 77,365 cusec of water due to heavy rain in north Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

