Left Menu

Two illegal hookah bars busted in Delhi's Kalkaji; 29 apprehended

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 15:16 IST
Two illegal hookah bars busted in Delhi's Kalkaji; 29 apprehended
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Thursday said it has busted two illegal hookah bars in south Delhi's Kalkaji area and apprehended 29 people, including the owners.

The owners of the illegal establishments have been identified as Monu (32) of Govindpuri Extension, Rohit (25) of Chirag Delhi, Karan Nayyar (32) of Kalkaji, and Aditya Dixit (28) of Govindpuri, the police said.

On June 12, police came across a cafe, ''Sound & Fog'', near Govindpuri Extension where several customers were having hookah, a senior police officer said.

Police raided the cafe and apprehended its owners Monu and Rohit, along with five customers, the officer said.

''A case under relevant sections was registered at the Kalkaji police station. The accused persons were apprehended, and one hookah was seized,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

On Monday, police raided another establishment, Khana Badosh Cafe, near the Gol Chakkar in Kalkaji, he said.

The owners of the cafe, Nayyar and Dixit, and 20 customers were arrested, the DCP said, adding that three hookahs were seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021