Two illegal hookah bars busted in Delhi's Kalkaji; 29 apprehended

The Delhi Police on Thursday said it has busted two illegal hookah bars in south Delhi's Kalkaji area and apprehended 29 people, including the owners.

The owners of the illegal establishments have been identified as Monu (32) of Govindpuri Extension, Rohit (25) of Chirag Delhi, Karan Nayyar (32) of Kalkaji, and Aditya Dixit (28) of Govindpuri, the police said.

On June 12, police came across a cafe, ''Sound & Fog'', near Govindpuri Extension where several customers were having hookah, a senior police officer said.

Police raided the cafe and apprehended its owners Monu and Rohit, along with five customers, the officer said.

''A case under relevant sections was registered at the Kalkaji police station. The accused persons were apprehended, and one hookah was seized,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

On Monday, police raided another establishment, Khana Badosh Cafe, near the Gol Chakkar in Kalkaji, he said.

The owners of the cafe, Nayyar and Dixit, and 20 customers were arrested, the DCP said, adding that three hookahs were seized.

