Left Menu

Kolkata encounter: Punjab and Haryana HC dismisses plea of slain gangster's father for second autopsy

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-06-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 15:49 IST
Kolkata encounter: Punjab and Haryana HC dismisses plea of slain gangster's father for second autopsy
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by slain gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar's father seeking directions to the state of Punjab to conduct a second autopsy of his son's body either at PGIMER here or AIIMS, Delhi.

The court also dismissed another plea for preserving Bhullar's body at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Bhullar and another gangster Jaspreet Singh, involved in killing two policemen recently in Ludhiana, were gunned down by a Kolkata police team in a shootout in the city on June 9 after receiving ''pin-pointed'' information from their Punjab counterparts.

Bhullar's family hasn't yet conducted his last rites.

Bhullar's father Bhupinder Singh, in his petition filed through his counsel Simranjit Singh, had sought directions to the state of Punjab to conduct a second post-mortem of his son's body either at the PGIMER, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, or some independent medical institute to ascertain the nature of injuries.

Bhupinder Singh, a retired Punjab police inspector, has alleged that his son was tortured before being gunned down.

When the petition came up for hearing on Thursday, Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul dismissed it, saying the matter is not under its jurisdiction as the encounter took place in Kolkata, according to Simranjit Singh.

Another plea for preserving the body at the PGIMER has also been dismissed by the court, the counsel said.

He added that they would approach the Supreme Court after receiving a copy of the high court order.

Earlier on Monday, the Ferozepur deputy commissioner had rejected the request of Bhullar's family for a second post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021