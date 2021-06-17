Assam double rape-murder accused injured after cops open fire during escape bid

One of the prime accused in Assam's recent double rape-murder case was grievously injured after being fired upon by policemen during his escape attempt in Kokrajhar district on Thursday, police said.

One constable was also injured after being attacked by the accused during his bid to flee, a senior officer said.

The incident occurred when the policemen took the man to a forest in Bedlangbari area to recover the mobile phone of one of the two victims.

''While the accused was taken to the spot to recover one of the girls' mobile phones hidden by them, he suddenly picked up a 'dao' (machete) lying there and attacked one of the constables.

''He also attempted to break his handcuff and started running, when police fired two rounds at the accused, injuring him. He was initially taken to the Civil Hospital in Kokrajhar and then shifted to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital. The constable is out of danger but the accused's condition is serious,'' Kokrajahar Superintendent of Police Prateek Thube told reporters.

''Reference alleged Kokrajhar double rape and murder case -- one of the accused tried to escape during a search operation near Bedlangmari, Salbari and police had to fire to prevent him from escaping. He is grievously injured and hospitalised,'' Special Director General of Police G P Singh tweeted.

The bodies of two sisters, aged 14 and 16, were found hanging from a tree near their village in the district on June 12.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the family members of the deceased and said that the government will not take the deaths of the two indigenous girls lightly.

He directed the police to thoroughly investigate the case, following which Special DGP L R Bishnoi constituted a Special Investigative Team (SIT) and seven people were arrested, three of whom are prime suspects.

