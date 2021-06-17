NGT stays office memorandum of MoEF declaring port activities as non-industrial operations

The National Green Tribunal has stayed an office memorandum of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) which lists ports, harbours, jetties and dredging operations as non-industrial operations and states that it does not fall under the ''red'' category. The Ministry had brought out notifications in 1989, with the purpose of prohibition/restriction of operations of certain industries to protect ecologically sensitive areas. The notification introduced the concept of categorization of industries as '' Red'', ''Orange'' and ''Green'' with the purpose of facilitating decisions related to location of these industries.

The green panel said the office memorandum issued by the MoEF needs to be re-examined/revisited undertaking assessment and evaluation by an expert group of impact of setting up port on overall ecology of the area in question, comprising of at least five renowned experts, including expert in Marine Biology/Ecolog and Wildlife Institute of India which may visit the site and interact with stake holders.

''Other members can be from Expert Appraisal Committee dealing with ports and harbours or otherwise. Till such a study is carried out and fresh decision taken, the impugned direction and O.M. in so far as they apply to the Dahanu Taluka ecologically fragile area may not be given effect. It is made clear that it will be open to any aggrieved party to challenge any fresh decision taken in the matter.

''We have not considered it necessary to issue notice as we are only directing compliance of pre-existing judgment of the Supreme Court. However, we give liberty to the MoEF and the CPCB to move this tribunal if they are aggrieved by this order,'' the bench said. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by fish workers union National Fishworkers Forum and others stating that Dahanu Taluka in Palghar district of Maharashtra is ecologically fragile area and thus red categories of industries are not permitted.

''We find merit in the contention that there cannot be omnibus declaration of all ports and allied activities as 'non-industrial' activities so as to nullify the prohibition intended for protection ecologically fragile area of Dahanu Taluka in terms of Notification placing such restrictions without study of the impact on the said area. ''The judgment of the Supreme Court mandates observance of Precautionary and Sustainable Development Principles for protection of the above ecologically fragile area in the light of NEERI report,'' a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said.

Referring to the office memorandum dated June 8, 2020 issued by the MoEF treating port, harbour, jetties and dredging operations as non-industrial operations, not falling in red categories, the plea state that the effect of the impugned orders is that ports can be undertaken in ecologically sensitive area, including the Dahanu Taluka ecologically fragile area, though doing so is incompatible with the object of declaring such area as eco fragile.

It is submitted by the applicants that the directions issued by the CPCB and the Office Memorandum issued by the MoEF are in a series of steps taken by the Central Government and its agencies to remove any potential impediments to the setting up of a port in Vadhawan.

The NGT said that the background mentioned by the applicants show that in the past there was attempt to set up big port which was found to be incompatible with ecologically fragile area. ''It is patent that there is no consideration to the issue of activities which cannot be allowed in the ecologically fragile area in terms of the Notification and judgement of the Supreme Court and also no study as to the activities which can be allowed having regard to the impact of pollution generated on the ecologically fragile area. ''Classification de hors study of impact on the ecologically fragile area, leading possibly to an interpretation that there is no restriction of activities not classified as 'industrial', including 'ports' which were earlier disallowed, having regard to the adverse impact on environment in the said ecologically fragile area, will defeat the Precautionary and Sustainable Development principles,'' the bench said.

