Left Menu

Five injured in blast at firecracker factory in Palghar, Maharashtra

At least five persons were injured, some of them seriously, in an explosion in a firecracker factory at Dahanu in Maharashtras Palghar district on Thursday morning, an official said.The incident took place at Dehne village around 11 am, said chief of the District Disaster Cell Vivekanand Kadam.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 17-06-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 16:14 IST
Five injured in blast at firecracker factory in Palghar, Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

At least five persons were injured, some of them seriously, in an explosion in a firecracker factory at Dahanu in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday morning, an official said.

The incident took place at Dehne village around 11 am, said chief of the District Disaster Cell Vivekanand Kadam. The explosion was followed by a fire, he said.

The area is over 125 km away from Mumbai. Fire engines from Dahanu and surrounding industrial areas were rushed to the spot, Kadam said. Four of the injured were admitted to a hospital in Dahanu and another at a hospital in Vapi. Local MLA Vinod Nikole claimed that more persons have been injured as around 100 workers were inside the factory at the time of the incident. Sparks from welding work might have triggered the blast, he said. Tehesildar Rahul Sarang along with senior police officers reached the spot after learning about the incident to supervise the rescue operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021