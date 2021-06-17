Odisha's Rourkela among 50 'champion cities' in 2021 Global Mayors Challenge

Rourkela in Odisha has been selected as one of the 50 'champion cities' in a Bloomberg Philanthropies' worldwide innovation competition that encourages and spreads promising ideas in the urban areas, according to a statement.

The 2021 Global Mayors Challenge features the 50 finalist cities with their innovative solutions of the past year.

Rourkela in Sundargarh district has been added as a finalist in the category of economic recovery and inclusive growth for supporting solar-powered cold storage and women entrepreneurship to reduce wastage.

Pune is the other city from India to have featured in the climate and environment category in the 50 finalists' list, which was announced on Tuesday.

This year's programme focuses on elevating the most important public innovations generated in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

The city in Odisha proposed to address the challenges faced by small farmers, vegetable and fruit vendors by establishing solar-powered cold storage solution at various locations, Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida said in a statement on Wednesday.

The project has options to distribute and deliver fresh fruits and vegetables at the doorstep of citizens through battery-operated vehicles, Parida said.

''Rourkela's idea is compelling because it brings gender equity, as the majority of vendors are female, and it is envisioned to be managed entirely by women federations across the city,'' the Bloomberg Philanthropies said.

The 50 'champion cities' from 29 countries submitted ideas addressing four challenges - economic recovery and inclusive growth, health and well-being, climate and environment and good governance and equality- in the wake of the pandemic.

The 50 finalists were selected after a committee of global experts reviewed applications from 631 cities in 99 countries.

The 2021 Global Mayors Challenge gives the 50 'champion cities' access to world-renowned experts in innovation and data to help them improve upon their idea.

The finalist cities will now enter a four-month testing phase to refine their ideas with technical assistance from Bloomberg Philanthropies and its network of leading innovation experts.

The RMC commissioner said these ideas -- waste management, cold chain storage, strengthening of vegetable food distribution process -- could support the livelihood and empower self-help groups.

It can also revive the economy in the post-COVID scenario and achieve the UN sustainable development goals in the city, Parida told reporters.

