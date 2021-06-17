Britain says China is targeting dissent with Apple Daily raid
Britain on Thursday said a police raid on Hong Kong's pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily showed that China was using a new national security law to target dissent rather than deal with public security.
"Today’s raids and arrests at Apple Daily in Hong Kong demonstrate Beijing is using the National Security Law to target dissenting voices, not tackle public security," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.
"Freedom of the press is one of the rights China promised to protect in the Joint Declaration and should be respected," he said.
