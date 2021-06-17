Army's northern command pays homage to soldiers on its 50th Raising Day

Army's Northern Command on Thursday paid homage to the gallant soldiers on its golden jubilee Raising Day which was celebrated at Udhampur headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir amid strict Covid protocol, a defence spokesman said. Chief of Staff (COS), Headquarter Northern Command, Lt Gen S Harimohan Iyer, on behalf of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, northern command, Lt Gen Y K Joshi and all ranks laid wreath at the Dhruva War Memorial and paid homage to the gallant soldiers of Northern Command who have made the supreme sacrifice for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, the spokesman said.

He said the Northern Command was raised on 17 June 1972 and completed its 50th Raising Day. In his message to the troops, the Army Commander stated that these glorious years are testimony to historic operational achievements of Northern Command in 'Op Meghdoot', 'Op Parakarm', 'Op Vijay' 'Op Rakshak' and 'OP Snow Leopard'. The resolute response of the Indian Army against aggression on the Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC) has won numerous accolades. "In addition, our firm yet people-friendly sub-conventional operations have not only thwarted attempts by our Western adversary to destabilise the nation but also won the hearts and minds of the local populace," he said. Lt Gen Joshi said the Northern Command has been at the forefront to assist the administration and people of UTs of J&K and Ladakh during natural calamities like snow blizzards, earthquakes, cloudburst at Leh (2010), floods in Jammu & Kashmir (2014) and frequent avalanches. "The current COVID-19 pandemic is yet another example when the Indian Army has gone out of its way to support the people, in their times of need," he said.

The Army Commander in special order of the day complimented all ranks for their extraordinary leadership, courage and sacrifice to keep the flag of the Command, the Indian Army and the nation flying high and exhorted all ranks to rededicate towards safeguarding the nation's integrity and resolve to confront new challenges with exemplary professionalism and courage.

