Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's Gujarat chief held for `threatening' police officer

Raj Shekhawat, Gujarat unit head of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, a Rajput community organization, has been arrested for allegedly threatening a senior police officer.

Shekhawat, who runs a security agency, was picked up from his office in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening by Surendranagar police after an FIR was registered against him, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Surendranagar, H P Doshi.

At a community gathering held four months ago in Chotila taluka of Surendranagar district in support of some persons arrested by Amreli police, he allegedly used ''highly abusive words'' against Amreli district Superintendent of Police Nirlipt Rai and other police personnel, Doshi said. Shekhawat even threatened to kill Rai and said the Amreli SP was safe only because of the uniform he was wearing, Doshi said.

He has been booked under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 189 (threatening public servant) and 153 (provocation with an intent to cause riot).

The Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena is a splinter group of the Rajasthan-based Karni Sena or Shri Rajput Karni Sena.

