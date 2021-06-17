Left Menu

Berlin police force entry to long-time squat under hail of fireworks, smoke bombs

"We are making our way through the building bit by bit, carrying out the district's instructions to make possible a fire safety inspection," a police spokesperson said. The house, festooned with graffiti condemning patriarchy and the state, was first squatted in 1990, the year of German reunification, when the run-down housing of the former East Berlin attracted flocks of young people to the city.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-06-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:00 IST
Berlin police force entry to long-time squat under hail of fireworks, smoke bombs
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Germany

Police in Berlin used battering rams and chainsaws on Thursday to force their way into a house occupied by squatters who threw fireworks and smoke bombs from the windows above, a day after 60 officers were injured by projectiles thrown from the property. Long slated for eviction, the dilapidated five-storey building in the heart of the Friedrichshain party district, has for sympathisers become a symbol of the struggle by the old, low-cost Berlin of artists and drifters to survive in the face of gentrification.

The day before, police, instructed by the municipality to secure the building ahead of a mandatory fire inspection, attempting to clear the area around the house but were driven back by burning barricades and a hail of projectiles. Their forced entry came after talks with the residents' lawyers broke down on Thursday morning.

Officers advanced up to the front door with shields held over their heads to protect them from projectiles thrown from above as residents, their faces concealed with ski masks, looked on from the windows above. "We are making our way through the building bit by bit, carrying out the district's instructions to make possible a fire safety inspection," a police spokesperson said.

The house, festooned with graffiti condemning patriarchy and the state, was first squatted in 1990, the year of German reunification, when the run-down housing of the former East Berlin attracted flocks of young people to the city. Berlin security authorities say the squat is a major centre for the city's far-left extremist scene, but residents have clung to the building despite the best efforts of a succession of owners and city governments.

On their website, residents said they had successfully defended their "autonomous zone... and face the future with a clenched fist." The clashes at the squat at Rigaer Strasse 94 come a month after the Constitutional Court struck down a law that would have frozen rents, the latest attempt by city authorities to grapple with a chronic shortage of affordable housing.

A neighbouring squat, known as Liebig 34, was finally evicted in October after 30 years by 1,500 police officers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021