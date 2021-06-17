Left Menu

Grant announced for SDRF personnel deployed on COVID duty in Jammu

With the aim of boosting the morale of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel deployed on COVID duty, the Director-General of Police DGP-cum-Commandant General of Home Guards/ Civil Defence and SDRF, VK Singh announced a grant and a cash reward to each on Thursday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-06-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:28 IST
DGP addressing SDRF personnel on COVID duty.. Image Credit: ANI
With the aim of boosting the morale of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel deployed on COVID duty, the Director-General of Police DGP-cum-Commandant General of Home Guards/ Civil Defence and SDRF, VK Singh announced a grant and a cash reward to each on Thursday. Accordingly, each SDRF personnel will receive a Commendation Certificates Class-I along with a cash reward of Rs 2000, a press release informed

The announcement was made during Singh's visit to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Hospital at Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu. Lauding the role of the personnel for their exemplary performance, Singh interacted with the 20 SDRF personnel deployed for COVID duty at the DRDO hospital.

The release also mentioned that Singh had earlier decorated 40 Officers/officials of the SDRF 2nd Battalion, Jammu. He congratulated the promoted officials and encouraged them to re-dedicate themselves to tackle the challenge of the ongoing pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

