30-year-old man arrested for faking robbery to pocket Rs 6.33 lakh cash

A 30-year-old man and his mother were arrested in north Delhi for allegedly faking a robbery to pocket over Rs 6 lakh, police said on Thursday.

Accused Chetan Saini and his mother Madhu Saini (52) are residents of Kanhiya Nagar, Ganesh Pura, they said.

The case came to light on Tuesday when Kamal Gupta, proprietor of Kamal Auto Industries in Anand Parbat Industrial Area, informed police that he entrusted Rs 6.33 lakh to his employee Chetan Saini for deposition in a bank, but he switched off his number and was untraceable, a senior police officer said.

The officer said police traced Chetan Saini at a hospital with an injury to his hand. Saini initially claimed he had been robbed of the cash on the way to the bank. He told the police that the miscreants also took his scooter, a bill and a cheque, along with his mobile phone and purse, the officer said.

During investigation, the police found Chetan Saini's version of events suspicious, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said.

On further interrogation, he confessed that he had made the story up along with his mother and a cousin to pocket the cash, Alphonse said.

On Wednesday, police raided the house of the accused and recovered Rs 6.30 lakh cash. The scooter was recovered too, the DCP said.

