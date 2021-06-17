Left Menu

Elderly commits suicide fearing demolition of his house in Khori village

His family members said they hail from Paharganj in Delhi and had built a house in Khori village.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 17-06-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:56 IST
Elderly commits suicide fearing demolition of his house in Khori village
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old man hanged himself allegedly over the impending demolition of his house in Faridabad's Khori village following a Supreme Court order, police said.

The apex court had on June 7 directed the Haryana and the Faridabad municipal corporation to remove “all encroachments” in the Aravali forest area near Kholi village, saying “land grabbers cannot take refuge of rule of law” and talk of “fairness”.

On Thursday the SC refused to stay its direction, saying, “We want our forest land to be cleared”. Ganeshilal hanged himself from a tree on Tuesday and his body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem, police said. His family members said they hail from Paharganj in Delhi and had built a house in Khori village. They said that Ganeshilal was under stress as he feared demolition so he ended his life.

About 10,000 families are reported to be living in the village and many of them had invested their entire savings in building houses in Khori village.

On Thursday, a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari asked the state and the civic body to comply with its June 7 direction in this regard.

It had also sought compliance report from the state government officials after removing all encroachments from forest land near Khori village in Faridabad district within six weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021