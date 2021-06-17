Haryana resident set on fire, dies; family alleges accused part of farmers’ protest

A 42-year-old man died of burn injuries after four men allegedly sprinkled some inflammable material over him and set him afire here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased family has alleged that the four accused are part of the farmers’ protest at Tikri border near Delhi, they said.

The man has been identified as Mukesh, a resident of Kasra village in Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district, police said.

According to the complaint lodged by Mukesh's brother with the police, four men, who are part of the ongoing farmers' agitation at the Tikri border, allegedly set Mukesh on fire on Wednesday evening, the police said.

The complainant also alleged that the four accused were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident, they said.

Mukesh succumbed to burn injuries in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

However, it was not clear why four men allegedly sprinkled some inflammable material and set Mukesh on fire, they said, adding investigation is underway.

One of the accused has been identified and he is a resident of Jind in Haryana, police said.

On Thursday, the family members of Mukesh and some villagers held a protest and demanded compensation for his next of kin.

A murder case has been registered against four persons, police said.

