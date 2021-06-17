Left Menu

Gujarat: NCB nabs seven with mephedrone worth Rs 1cr

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-06-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 18:19 IST
Gujarat: NCB nabs seven with mephedrone worth Rs 1cr
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Gujarat arrested seven persons for alleged possession of 994 gm of mephedrone, a banned psychotropic substance, worth Rs 1 crore, on Thursday, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, an NCB team caught drug suppliers and buyers who were in the process of striking a deal near Vadodara city, zonal director of the NCB's Ahmedabad unit S K Mishra said.

At least seven persons, including two women, were apprehended with 994 gm of mephedrone, he said, adding that the team also seized over Rs 7.5 lakh in cash and three vehicles from the accused.

While all the accused were from different parts of Gujarat, the drug consignment is suspected to have originated from neighbouring Maharashtra, Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021