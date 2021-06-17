UP STF nabs two men from Noida call centre in insurance fraud

With the arrest of two people from a fake call centre in Noida, the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an insurance fraud running into crores of rupees.

The call centre was being run from a building located in Noida's Sector 64, an industrial area, that was raided by a team of STF, Lucknow which was probing the insurance fraud, according to a statement.

“Accused Dilshad and Arjun Kumar were arrested from their third-floor office in Sector 64 on Tuesday evening. Data of customers of various insurance companies running into 330 pages has been recovered from their possession,” the STF said in a statement.

“Also, 18 mobile phones, eight ATM cards, two laptops, 12 diaries and Rs 17,200 cash was seized from the office while their Maruti Swift car was impounded,” the agency said.

According to officials, in one case, the duo duped a Kanpur-based doctor of Rs 1 crore while in another an Auraiya resident was cheated of Rs 70 lakh.

The STF said it suspected the fraud committed by them could easily run into crores of rupees, details of which are yet to be ascertained.

Based on inputs, a team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sisodia at the STF headquarters in Lucknow was probing the insurance fraud with reports coming in from across the state and raided the call centre in Noida, it said.

“When quizzed, Dilshad told police that he worked as a tele-caller for an insurance company from 2015 to 2017 and then switched to another company where he worked till 2018,” the STF said.

“During his stint at these insurance companies, he gathered data of customers and in 2020 formed a call centre in Noida from where he used this data to trap gullible people and dupe them of their money,” it stated.

“The duo would lure people by offering them insurance schemes with huge returns and ask them to transfer money on pretext of some tax into bank accounts opened fraudulently in the name of some RBI officials,” it added.

The accused have been sent to Auraiya district where the local police are carrying forward the legal proceedings, the agency said.

