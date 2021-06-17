Left Menu

2 killed in shooting in western German town

Two people were killed in a shooting in western Germany on Thursday, police said. The victims were a man and a woman, police spokeswoman Hella Christoph told n-tv television. There was no immediate information on who the perpetrator was, whether they had been caught, or a possible motive.

Two people were killed in a shooting in western Germany on Thursday, police said. The circumstances were unclear but authorities said there appeared to be no danger to the general public.

The incident took place in Espelkamp, a town of about 26,000 near the city of Bielefeld. The victims were a man and a woman, police spokeswoman Hella Christoph told n-tv television. There was no immediate information on who the perpetrator was, whether they had been caught, or a possible motive.

