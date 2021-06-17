Saudi air defences intercept drone launched by Yemen's Houthis - Al Arabiya TV

Saudi Arabia's air defences intercepted a drone launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group on Thursday toward Khamis Mushait, home to the main Saudi air base in the border region, Saudi state TV reported.

A Houthi spokesman said on Twitter his group launched two drones at military positions inside the Abha International Airport, west of Khamis Mushait. A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the country's internationally-recognized government from Sanaa, the capital.

Oman, which has a border with Saudi Arabia and Yemen, recently stepped up efforts to persuade the parties to agree on a ceasefire deal.

