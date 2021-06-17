Saudi air defences intercept drone launched by Yemen's Houthis - Al Arabiya TV
Saudi Arabia's air defences intercepted a drone launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group on Thursday toward Khamis Mushait, home to the main Saudi air base in the border region, Saudi state TV reported.
A Houthi spokesman said on Twitter his group launched two drones at military positions inside the Abha International Airport, west of Khamis Mushait. A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the country's internationally-recognized government from Sanaa, the capital.
Oman, which has a border with Saudi Arabia and Yemen, recently stepped up efforts to persuade the parties to agree on a ceasefire deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- Sanaa
- Khamis Mushait
- Saudi
- Saudi Arabia's
- Houthis
- Houthi
- Saudi Arabia
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia's Tadawul market system breaks down, State TV says
Saudi stock market says trading resumes after brief glitch
Saudi stock market says trading ''suspended temporarily''
Twitter removes Nigerian president's 'abusive' civil war post
Saudi Tadawul market resumes after early halt due to technical glitch