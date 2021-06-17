Left Menu

Germany does not expect breakthrough on EU banking union this week

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-06-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 18:40 IST
Germany does not expect breakthrough on EU banking union this week
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz does not expect a breakthrough in discussions on the completion of the European Union's banking union at meetings with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg this week.

"I am sure that we will not be ready to get an agreement today and this week, but it will be an important step to have a plan for further work in this field," Scholz said upon arrival for the talks in Luxembourg on Thursday.

"I am confident that he (the president of the Eurogroup) will be able to make a proposal in this field this year, and that we can take this as a basis for the work in the next time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021