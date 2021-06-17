Left Menu

LPG tanker overturns in Nashik city; none hurt

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 17-06-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 18:42 IST
A tanker carrying Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) overturned in Nashik city in the wee hours of Thursday, but no casualty was reported, police said.

According to the police, the LPG tanker was on its way from Mumbai to Pune via Nashik when it turned turtle at Dwarka Chowk at around 5.30 am when the driver applied sudden breaks to avoid a collision with two vehicles that came in front of it.

No one was injured in the accident, they said, adding traffic on the route was diverted.

After an eight-hour operation, the tanker was put back on its wheels at around 2.15 pm with the help of three cranes, the police said.

Two fire tenders and fire brigade personnel were deployed at the spot to avoid any untoward incident during the operation, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

