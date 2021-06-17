Left Menu

UP farmer found dead with feet tied, mouth gagged

PTI | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 17-06-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 66-year-old farmer with his feet tied and mouth gagged was found in a village here on Thursday, police said, adding he was stabbed to death.

The incident took place in Titrauda village and a case was registered in this regard at Singhawali Ahir police station.

The victim used to offer loans to people at interest, police said, adding Rs 60,000 and a diary in which he maintained his accounts were missing. There were hilt mark injuries on his head and the body was sent for postmortem.

A dog squad and forensic team visited the spot, Circle Officer Anuj Mishra said, adding further investigation in the case was on.

