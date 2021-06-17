Allahabad HC summons addl chief secretary for not complying with its order

The Allahabad High Court has summoned Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Information and Public Relations, Navneet Sehgal and another person for not complying with its order reinstating a joint director in the information department.

The Lucknow Bench of the high court has asked Sehgal to explain why he did not submit his instructions on the matter to the office of the Chief Standing Counsel despite service of summons on him through his office.

It has summoned Sehgal on June 29 in a contempt of court matter and further directed him to file his affidavit explaining as to why action should not be initiated against him for willful and deliberate disobedience of the court’s order issued on December 7, 2020.

The bench of justice Abdul Moin passed the order on a contempt petition moved by Syed Amzad Husain through senior advocate S C Mishra.

Arguing for the petitioner, Mishra put forth before the bench that the court had on December 7, 2020, directed Sehgal and others to allow Husain to continue work on the post of joint director in the information department and pay him salary and allowance accordingly, but despite dismissal of special appeal filed against that order, the order of December 7, 2020, was not being complied with.

The bench had issued notices to Sehgal and another person on April 8, 2021, and they were served on them through their offices. As the matter came up for hearing again, the state counsel informed the court that he did not receive any instructions from them in his office.

Expressing concern at this, the bench observed, “Non-sending of instructions in the contempt petition more particularly when notices have already been served upon the respondents through their office thus prima facie indicates the cavalier attitude on the part of the respondents.”PTI Corr SAB AQS AQS

