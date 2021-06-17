Elderly commits suicide fearing demolition of his house in Khori village

A 65-year-old man hanged himself allegedly over the impending demolition of his house in Faridabad's Khori village following a Supreme Court order, police said.

Police on Thursday arrested three people who had pelted stones at them on Wednesday when they had come to take the victim's body for post-mortem, said Additional Station House Officer, Surajkund police station, Rakesh Bagri.

Advertisement

The apex court had on June 7 directed the Haryana and the Faridabad municipal corporation to remove “all encroachments” in the Aravali forest area near Kholi village, saying “land grabbers cannot take refuge of rule of law” and talk of “fairness”.

On Thursday the SC refused to stay its direction, saying, “We want our forest land to be cleared”. Ganeshilal hanged himself from a tree on Tuesday and his body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem, police said. His family members said they hail from Paharganj in Delhi and had built a house in Khori village. They said that Ganeshilal was under stress as he feared demolition so he ended his life.

About 10,000 families are reported to be living in the village and many of them had invested their entire savings in building houses in Khori village.

On Thursday, a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari asked the state and the civic body to comply with its June 7 direction in this regard.

It had also sought compliance report from the state government officials after removing all encroachments from forest land near Khori village in Faridabad district within six weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)