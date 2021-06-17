JKWRRA member Kishore Chandra Naik takes oath

Kishore Chandra Naik was on Thursday administered the oath of office as member of the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.

Naik is former chairman of the Central Ground Water Board, an official spokesman said here.

The chief secretary expressed hope that Naik’s expertise will further strengthen the functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority (JKWRRA).

A Paramesham had also took oath of office as member of JKWRRA earlier this week.

