Odisha man arrested for blackmailing woman with nude photos
PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 17-06-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 19:47 IST
A 24-year-old man was arrested in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Thursday for allegedly blackmailing a woman and uploading her nude photographs on social media, police said.
The accused had attempted to extort the woman and later uploaded the photographs of their intimate moments on a social media platform, an officer said.
He has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act, Talchua marine police station Inspector Srikant Kumar Barik said.
