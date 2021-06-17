Left Menu

Odisha man arrested for blackmailing woman with nude photos

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 17-06-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Thursday for allegedly blackmailing a woman and uploading her nude photographs on social media, police said.

The accused had attempted to extort the woman and later uploaded the photographs of their intimate moments on a social media platform, an officer said.

He has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act, Talchua marine police station Inspector Srikant Kumar Barik said.

