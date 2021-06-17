Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court rules for Nestle, Cargill over slavery lawsuit

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 19:48 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out a lawsuit accusing Cargill Inc and a Nestle SA subsidiary of knowingly helping perpetuate slavery at Ivory Coast cocoa farms, but sidestepped a broader ruling on the permissibility of suits accusing American companies of human rights violations abroad.

The 8-1 ruling reversed a lower court decision that had allowed the lawsuit, brought on behalf of former child slaves from Mali who worked at the farms, filed against the companies in 2005 to proceed.

