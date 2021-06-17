MP: 20,000 security guards to be inoculated in special COVID-19 vaccination drive in Indore

A special vaccination drive will be launched to inoculate 20,000 private security guards against COVID-19 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsiram Silawat said on Thursday. “Along with policemen, private security guards have also played an important role during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will also vaccinate them against the infection on priority,” said Silawat, who is the minister in-charge of Indore district.

Special camps will be organised at different places in the city to vaccinate 20,000 private security guards, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Manisha Pathak Soni said.

Since security guards have to perform night duties also, these camps will be organised from morning till late evening, she said.

With a population of close to 35 lakh, Indore is the worst-affected district in the state. The region has recorded over 1.52 lakh cases of COVID-19, including 1,374 casualties.

