Left Menu

COVID-19: Ex-servicemen come forward to volunteer with J-K administration

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-06-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 20:01 IST
COVID-19: Ex-servicemen come forward to volunteer with J-K administration
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 2,500 ex-servicemen from Jammu and Kashmir have volunteered to be 'COVID-19 warriors' to augment the existing manpower of the Union Territory administration to fight the deadly virus, a defence spokesman said.

Out of these, 171 volunteers are actively deployed by the civil administration in various districts of the UT, the spokesman said.

He said the yeoman services being rendered by the ex-servicemen have been appreciated by the deputy commissioners and chief medical officers of the districts concerned.

The Sainik Welfare Department, which is spearheading the campaign, has nominated nodal officers at district, tehsil and village level, the spokesman said.

He said the ex-servicemen (ESM) are organised into teams under nominated ESM coordinators.

“The teams interact closely with local police, village sarpanch and revenue authorities. Details of nodal officers and coordinator volunteers have been shared with the civil administration of all districts,” he said.

The volunteers are rendering services such as spreading awareness among the population, motivating people to take up vaccination, security duties, counselling, crowd control at vaccination centres and hospitals, the spokesman said.

In addition, the staff of Sainik Welfare Department is also regularly reaching out to the ex-servicemen and 'veer naris' on a daily basis to enquire about their well-being and to render assistance, if required, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021