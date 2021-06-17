Soldier donates blood, saves woman's life

A soldier here on Thursday donated blood and consequently saved the life of a woman, who was in critical condition, a defence spokesman said. An urgent message was received from district hospital in Poonch about the requirement of AB (Negative) blood for a critically-ill patient, Naseebjaan, the official said, adding, a soldier of Rashtriya Rifles at Lower Krishna Ghati volunteered to help.

“The life saving act of the soldier has further strengthened the bond between the army and ‘Awaam’ (public),” the spokesman said.

