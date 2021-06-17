Left Menu

Experts: Remains near Auschwitz probably post-war German

Polish experts say human remains uncovered this month near the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz date to after World War II, and most probably belonged to German soldiers taken prisoner by Soviet forces.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 17-06-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 20:07 IST
Experts: Remains near Auschwitz probably post-war German
  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish experts say human remains uncovered this month near the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz date to after World War II, and most probably belonged to German soldiers taken prisoner by Soviet forces. A local resident spotted 12 human skulls and many bones protruding from the banks of the Sola river that runs through the southern Polish town of Oswiecim. Nazi forces occupying Poland operated the Auschwitz camp there during the war. After the Nazi defeat, Polish and Soviet communist authorities held German prisoners of war — as well as political prisoners — there and in the surrounding area. They were subjected to brutal treatment.

In 1946, those who died were buried in sites through which the Sola now flows, according to Poland's state Institute of National Remembrance. There were similar finds of human bones in the same area last year, prompting an investigation then by the institute, which looks into Nazi and communist crimes. Based on archives, examination and witness testimony, the institute experts concluded that the remains found both last year and this year were of post-war inmates, most probably German prisoners of war, the institute said late Wednesday. It said that the Polish-German foundation Remembrance took care of the burial of the remains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021