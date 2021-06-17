Coronavirus: With 158 fresh cases, positivity rate drops to 0.20 per cent

Delhi reported 158 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths on Thursday, according to the health department bulletin. The positivity rate dropped to 0.20 per cent.

As many as 77,542 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. There are 2,554 active Coronavirus cases in the city, the lowest since March 16. The Case Fatality Rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

As many as 733 patients are in home isolation. Nearly 55,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours - 36,413 who got their first dose and 18,499 who got the second.

Delhi, on June 13, announced to ease the lockdown restrictions with all shops allowed to open simultaneously in all markets and malls. Restaurants have been allowed to open at 50 per cent seating capacity, Delhi Metro and buses to run with 50 per cent capacity. The national capital was under pandemic-induced lockdown since April 19. (ANI)

