Left Menu

Maha: Two held for black marketing of Mucormycosis drugs

The police in Maharashtras Pimpri Chinchwad have arrested two more persons in connection with an inter-state racket involved in the black marketing of medicines used in the treatment of Mucormycosis or black fungus, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-06-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 20:17 IST
Maha: Two held for black marketing of Mucormycosis drugs
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad have arrested two more persons in connection with an inter-state racket involved in the black marketing of medicines used in the treatment of Mucormycosis or black fungus, an official said on Thursday. A few days ago, the police had nabbed five people in connection with the black marketing of Amphotericin-B, and they went on to investigate an interstate link to the crime, he said.

''The probe led us to Sharan Basaweshwar Dhamame, who was arrested in Solapur recently. During his interrogation, he brought up the name of Rajshekhar Bhajantri (33), from whom he had procured the drug to sell it in the city,'' an official from the Pimpri Chinchwad police said.

Bhajantri works as a nursing staff in the Mucormycosis department of Kalaburagi-based medical science institute in Karnataka, he said. ''A decoy customer was sent and Bhajantri was arrested. The police also seized Mucormycosis medicines worth Rs 1.44 lakh from his possession,'' the official said, adding that the police are probing the involvement of other medical staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021