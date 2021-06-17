UP man arrested for ‘objectionable’ remarks on Lord Ram

A man was arrested in a village here for making “objectionable” remarks about Lord Ram on Facebook, police said on Thursday. The action against Akash Johanino was taken on the complaint of one Vidya Bhushan Jaiswal, said Nagesh Upadhyay, in-charge of Rasra Kotwali.

Johanino, a resident of Manda village, used “filthy” words about the Hindu god on the social networking site, he added.

