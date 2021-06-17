eCourts project has made legal system more inclusive: Prasad

The eCourts project has brought a digital revolution in the legal system, making it more inclusive and accessible for the citizens, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the district courts and the high courts heard nearly 74 lakh cases as on April 30, the minister said in a tweet while referring to the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the last seven years.

Advertisement

The eCourts project is being piloted by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry.

As the courts continue to hear cases online amid the pandemic, the government has procured 1,500 additional video-conferencing licences at an approximate cost of Rs 9 crore for providing the facility to the 25 high courts and district courts, official sources had earlier said.

Such licences are required for the legal and extended use of the video-conference facility software.

Underlining that digital justice is cheaper and faster besides addressing locational and economic handicaps, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice and Personnel had recently pitched for the continuation of virtual courts even after the coronavirus pandemic gets over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)