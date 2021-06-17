Inter-state vehicle lifters’ gang busted; 1 held in UP
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested a man allegedly involved in a dozen vehicle theft cases and busted an inter-state vehicle lifters’ gang, officials said.
Eight stolen bikes were seized from his possession at Khatoli town here, they said.
According to SHO Yashpal Singh, the accused, Shadab, was intercepted by police during routine checking of vehicles.
The bike he was riding on was found to be stolen, the officer said.
Shadab had been involved in several vehicle theft cases in Delhi, Ghaziabad and other places, police added.
PTI CORR SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM inaugurates 500-bed COVID-19 Care Centre at Haldwani
DRDO builds another 500-bed Covid care centre in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand intermediate board exams cancelled
Gujarat, MP, Uttarakhand cancel class 12 boards, others states to take a call soon
Uttarakhand CM approves Rs 90 lakh assistance for kin of 18 journalists died of COVID-19