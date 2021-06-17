Left Menu

Inter-state vehicle lifters’ gang busted; 1 held in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 17-06-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 20:50 IST
The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested a man allegedly involved in a dozen vehicle theft cases and busted an inter-state vehicle lifters’ gang, officials said.

Eight stolen bikes were seized from his possession at Khatoli town here, they said.

According to SHO Yashpal Singh, the accused, Shadab, was intercepted by police during routine checking of vehicles.

The bike he was riding on was found to be stolen, the officer said.

Shadab had been involved in several vehicle theft cases in Delhi, Ghaziabad and other places, police added.

