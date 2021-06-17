Left Menu

ITDC signs pact with CISF to provide online travel solution

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 20:55 IST
ITDC signs pact with CISF to provide online travel solution
  • Country:
  • India

India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) has signed a pact with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide it online travel solution, according to a company statement.

Ashok Travels and Tours (ATT), the travel division of ITDC, will provide online travel solution for booking air tickets and travel-related services to 414 units and commands of CISF during official journeys.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by ITDC General Manager Rajiv Anand and Assistant Inspector General (Administration) V K Yadav on Wednesday, ITDC said in the statement.

ITDC Chairman and Managing Director G Kamala Vardhana Rao said, ''We are honoured that CISF has given us an opportunity to provide an essential service to them. We look forward to helping CISF in resource optimisation and facilitating optimal planning.'' He further added that the travel industry has been severely impacted with the ongoing pandemic.

''ITDC has been working continuously with all the stakeholders to aid the community at large in these testing times,'' said Rao.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021