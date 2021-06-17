New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) these are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

these are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL75 UKD-VIRUS-KUMBH Covid: Case against firm, two private labs for fake test reports during Kumbh Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Thursday lodged a case against a company and two private labs for fudging coronavirus test reports during the Haridwar Kumbh Mela in April.

DEL52 HR-KHATTAR Haryana announces Rs 5,000 one-time aid for labourers, shopkeepers hit by pandemic Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Thursday announced a one-time payment of Rs 5,000 each to small shopkeepers, construction workers, auto-rickshaw drivers and unorganised labourers who have faced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

DES39 HR-KHATTAR-DRONES Drone corporation to help departments get aerial surveys done: Khattar Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said his government has formed a ''drone corporation'', which will help departments in getting an aerial survey of various activities done.

DES20 HR-MAN-FIRE Haryana resident set on fire, dies; family alleges accused part of farmers’ protest Bahadurgarh (Hry): A 42-year-old man died of burn injuries after four men allegedly sprinkled some inflammable material over him and set him afire here, police said on Thursday.

DEL72 NCR-MAN-THRASH-ARREST 4 more held in Ghaziabad assault case; total arrests 9 Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Police on Thursday arrested four more people in connection with the assault on an elderly Muslim man, who had claimed in a purported video that he was attacked and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', according to officials.

DES10 UP-LIQUOR-FACTORY Aligarh hooch tragedy: UP police raids illicit liquor factory in Gurugram Aligarh (UP): After recent reports of several deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor, Uttar Pradesh Police has raided a spurious liquor factory in neighbouring Haryana which was in league with a liquor mafia in Aligarh district.

LGD30 UP-HC-COUPLE Allahabad HC rejects plea seeking protection for married woman, lover Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a plea filed by a married woman and her lover, who are currently in a live-in-relationship and sought protection from her husband and family.

DES25 UP-LD BRICKBATTING UP: 12 cops injured as protest over road crash death turns violent; 43 arrested Unnao (UP): People protesting over the death of two motorcycle riders in a road accident pelted stones at police personnel, injuring 12 of them, on the Unnao-Kanpur road here, officials said on Thursday.

DES29 UP-VIRUS-CASES 69 deaths, 336 fresh virus cases in UP Lucknow: Sixty-nine more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday as 336 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection count 17,03,733, according to a health bulletin.

DES18 RJ-GEHLOT Centre's welfare measures for children orphaned by Covid 'defective': Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday termed the Centre's welfare measures for children who lost their parents to COVID-19 ''defective'' and demanded that they be revised as they did not provide immediate relief.

DES40 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan records 10 Covid deaths, 205 new cases Jaipur: Ten COVID-19 deaths and 205 fresh cases were recorded in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 8,875 and 9,50,618 respectively.

DES34 HP-COVID Covid death toll crosses 3400-mark in Himachal Pradesh Shimla: Ten more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,408, while 292 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 1,99,699, an official said on Thursday.

