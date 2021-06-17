Left Menu

Maha: Elderly doctor, wife robbed by armed men in Lonavala

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-06-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 20:57 IST
A gang of robbers allegedly broke into the home-cum-hospital of a 75-year-old doctor, tied him up and decamped with valuables worth over Rs 66 lakh in Lonavala of Maharashtra's Pune district in the early hours of Thursday, police said. According to the police, unidentified men barged into the multi-storey structure at around 1 am, when Dr Hiralal Khandelwal and his wife were asleep on the first floor of the building, while his staff was on the ground floor.

''The robbers climbed the building and entered the bedroom on the first floor through a window,'' senior inspector Dilip Pawar of Lonavala police station said.

They tied the elderly couple and threatened them to hand over the keys to their safe, he said, adding that the accused decamped with valuables worth over Rs 66 lakh, including Rs 50 lakh in cash.

The doctor managed to free himself and informed his staff, who were sleeping downstairs, and the police were subsequently alerted, he said.

''We have received the CCTV footage from the building and further probe is underway,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

