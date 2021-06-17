Southern Naval Command Chief calls on Kerala Guv

Vice Admiral A K Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of Southern Naval Command, on Thursday called on Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan in Thiruvananthapuram.

A Defence release said Admiral Chawla briefed the governor on the various initiative taken by Indian Navy to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

''The C-in-C also highlighted the activities being conducted and planned by Indian Navy towards ''SwarnimVijay Varsh'' beingcelebrated by Indian Armed Forces to commemorate the victory of 1971 war which led to the liberation of Bangladesh and ''AzadiKa Amrit Mahotsav''to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence,'' it said.

The Vice Admiral also highlighted the various initiatives taken by Southern Naval Command towards enviornment protection and ecosystem restoration.

Later, Chawla interacted with other government dignitaries, and discussed important issues of common interest to the Indian Navy and Kerala, the release added.

