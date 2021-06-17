Left Menu

Man held with charas worth Rs 50 lakh in Mumbai

The Mumbai polices Anti-Narcotics Cell ANC has arrested a 24-year-old member of a gang involved in smuggling charas from Nepal and selling it in the city, an official said on Thursday.Based on a tip-off, the Kandivali unit of the ANC laid a trap at Pushpa Park locality in Malad east on Wednesday and nabbed Ajay Bansiprasad Yadav, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 21:09 IST
Man held with charas worth Rs 50 lakh in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested a 24-year-old member of a gang involved in smuggling charas from Nepal and selling it in the city, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the Kandivali unit of the ANC laid a trap at Pushpa Park locality in Malad (east) on Wednesday and nabbed Ajay Bansiprasad Yadav, the official said. The police recovered 2.5 kg of charas, valued at Rs 50 lakh, from the accused, he said. The contraband was sourced from Nepal and was supposed to be distributed in the city by Yadav, he said.

The ANC had specific information about the smuggling of charas from Nepal to Mumbai by a gang, which operates in East Champaran of Bihar, said deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade of ANC. The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till June 21, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021