Terrorist groups could pose threat to U.S. in two years from Afghanistan- Pentagon leaders

"It would take possibly two years for them to develop that capability," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a Congressional hearing. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said he agreed with the timeline and there was a medium risk at the moment. "If there was a collapse of the government, or a dissolution of the Afghan security forces, that risk would obviously increase," Milley said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 21:10 IST
Top U.S. military leaders said on Thursday that international militant groups like al Qaeda could pose a threat to the U.S. homeland and America's allies in two years. "It would take possibly two years for them to develop that capability," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a Congressional hearing.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said he agreed with the timeline and there was a medium risk at the moment. "If there was a collapse of the government, or a dissolution of the Afghan security forces, that risk would obviously increase," Milley said.

