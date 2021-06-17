Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India adds 67,208 new COVID-19 cases, 2,330 fresh fatalities New Delhi: A single day rise of 67,208 new coronavirus infections were recorded taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,97,00,313, while the active cases declined to 8,26,740, the lowest after 71 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL62 VACCINE PASSPORT-INDIA International debate on 'vaccine passports' must focus on 'vaccine equity': India New Delhi: India on Thursday said the ongoing global debate on 'vaccine passports' for international travel needs to be linked to the issue of vaccine equity as many developing countries have not been able to vaccinate a large percentage of their population against COVID.

Advertisement

DEL79 VIRUS-SEROPOSITIVITY-CHILDREN Children unlikely to get disproportionately hit by any future third wave of COVID-19: Study New Delhi: The SARS-CoV-2 sero-positivity rate among children is high and comparable to the adult population and hence, it is unlikely that any future third wave of the prevailing COVID-19 variant would disproportionately affect children aged two years and above, according to the interim findings of an ongoing study conducted in the country.

DEL70 MEA-INDOPAK-LD KASHMIR J&K integral part of India; no amount of questioning can change reality: MEA New Delhi: India on Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of it and no amount of questioning can change the reality, an assertion that came following a letter by the Pakistan foreign minister to two top UN officials alleging a design by New Delhi to change the demographic structure of the region.

DEL59 RIOTS-STUDENTS-LD TIHAR Delhi riots: Student activists Natasha, Devangana, Asif released on bail New Delhi: Student activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha walked out of Tihar prison on Thursday, hours after a court here ordered their immediate release in the north-east Delhi riots ''conspiracy'' case. DEL45 MEA-CHOKSI Govt actively engaged with Dominica for Choksi's early deportation: MEA New Delhi: The Indian government is actively engaged with Dominica to seek early deportation of fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi and his handover to India, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

DEL77 LJP-LD CHIRAG LJP feud: Chirag Paswan calls national executive meet in Delhi on Sunday New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Thursday rejected his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras's election as the party president, saying the meeting organised in Patna was ''unconstitutional'' and lacked even minimum attendance of its national executive members. DELHI DEL43 MEA-INDOPAK-JADHAV India asks Pak to address shortcomings in bill relating to Kulbhushan Jadhav's right to appeal New Delhi: India on Thursday asked Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address the shortcomings in a bill introduced in the country's national assembly last week providing for the right of appeal to Indian death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav.

DEL20 VIP-2NDLD-SECURITY-ROY-WITHDRAW MHA approves Mukul Roy's request to withdraw his security cover New Delhi: The Z-category VIP security cover of West Bengal politician and MLA Mukul Roy, who recently returned to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from the BJP, has been withdrawn on his request, official sources said Thursday.

BOM15 MH-NIA-2NDLD FORMER COP Former cop Pradeep Sharma arrested in Antilia bomb scare case; NIA says he had role in Mansukh Hiran's killing Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested former `encounter specialist' police officer Pradeep Sharma in the case of Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hian murder, claiming that Hiran was killed at Sharma and Sachin Waze's behest as part of a ''larger conspiracy''. BUSINESS DEL48 BIZ-SWISSBANKS-INDIA Indians' funds in Swiss banks rise to over Rs 20k cr on surge in securities, institutional holdings; customer deposits down for 2nd yr New Delhi/Zurich: Funds parked by Indian individuals and firms in Swiss banks, including through India-based branches and other financial institutions, jumped to 2.55 billion Swiss francs (over Rs 20,700 crore) in 2020 on a sharp surge in holdings via securities and similar instruments, though customer deposits fell, annual data from Switzerland's central bank showed on Thursday.

LEGAL LGD33 SC-2NDLD BOARD EXAMS No relook at decision to cancel class 12 exams, says SC; approves CBSE, CISCE assessment schemes New Delhi: There is no question of reversing earlier decision to cancel class 12 board exams, the Supreme Court said on Thursday and approved the assessment schemes of the CISCE and the CBSE, which has adopted 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks for students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively.

FOREIGN FGN18 LANKA-INDIA-SOLAR-AGREEMENT Colombo: India has extended a USD 100 million Line of Credit to Sri Lanka to help the island nation finance various projects in the solar energy sector and ensure that the country’s 70 per cent power requirements are fulfilled by renewable energy sources by 2030.

FGN47 LANKA-TAMILS-INDIA Colombo: A delegation of Sri Lanka's main Tamil party TNA on Thursday met Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay here and held discussions on the devolution of powers to the minority Tamil community and development in the Northern and Eastern Provinces of the country.By K J M Varma PTI MGA MGA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)