MoS in MEA Muraleedharan holds virtual meeting with Singaporean minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 21:54 IST
MoS in MEA Muraleedharan holds virtual meeting with Singaporean minister
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday held a virtual meeting with Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann, focussing on bilateral and regional issues.

Muraleedharan thanked the Singaporean government for facilitating the supply of relief material, especially oxygen tanks, to India for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

''During the meeting, both leaders reviewed the India-Singapore bilateral relationship, spanning across a wide range of areas,'' the MEA said in a statement.

''They also discussed cooperation on regional issues and in multilateral fora. Both leaders expressed commitment to further strengthen the India-Singapore strategic partnership,'' it added.

Muraleedharan also held a virtual meeting with Lemogang Kwape, the Minister of International Affairs of Botswana.

''The two ministers, in their discussions, touched upon all aspects of the mutually beneficial India-Botswana relations, in particular, bilateral cooperation in the health, trade, education and defence sectors,'' the MEA said.

