Jharkhand health department on Thursday launched Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) vaccination drive.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 17-06-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 21:59 IST
Jharkhand launches Pneumonia vaccine drive for children
Jharkhand health minister, Banna Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jharkhand health department on Thursday launched Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) vaccination drive. The drive has been launched as a precautionary measure to keep children safe from a possible third wave of COVID-19. Under the drive, children between 0-8 years will be vaccinated.

According to state health minister, Banna Gupta there's speculation regarding a third wave impacting children and thus the drive has been initiated so that the vulnerable group can be vaccinated. Banna Gupta said, "State is prepared for the third wave. Further steps are being taken against the third wave."

"PCV will prevent children from getting infected by Pneumonia by boosting their immunity. A strong immunity will minimize the risk of getting infected with COVID-19. Furthermore, this vaccine is very costly in the market which cannot be afforded. The state government will vaccinate the children under the defined category for free", the health minister informed. At the time of the launch of the drive civil surgeons of all districts were connected through video conferencing.

Neha Devi, who had brought her child to be innoculated at a centre said, "We are happy that the state government launched this initiative. It will surely benefit the children." Meanwhile, as per the Union Health Ministry today, Jharkhand logged 400 fresh COVID-19 cases, 587 discharges and 3 deaths till 8 AM.

Earlier today, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said that the state is on top of the list in providing benefits to COVID-19 patients under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. He said that a total of 1,419 patients have been benefitted in the state."Jharkhand is on top of the list in providing benefits to COVID 19 patients under Ayushman Bharat Scheme. A total of 1,419 patients have been benefitted. Whereas, only 19 people in Bihar, countries biggest state Uttar Pradesh has provided such benefits to 875 people," said Gupta. (ANI)

