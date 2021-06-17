Two Rohingyas residing illegally in Aligarh held
Two Rohingyas residing illegally in Aligarh were on Thursday arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad, officials said. They were held from Peepal wali gali in Makdoom Nagar under Kotwali Nagar police station area of Aligarh, according to a release by the Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS.Two UNHCR cards, a mobile phone and six biscuits of yellow metal were recovered from their possession, it said.PTI SAB SRY
Two Rohingyas residing illegally in Aligarh were on Thursday arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad, officials said. Those arrested were identified as Mohammad Rafiq and Mohammed Aamin. They were held from Peepal wali gali in Makdoom Nagar under Kotwali Nagar police station area of Aligarh, according to a release by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).
Two UNHCR cards, a mobile phone and six biscuits of yellow metal were recovered from their possession, it said.
