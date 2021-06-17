Left Menu

Madras HC permits Nalini, Murugan to make video calls to kin

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-06-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 22:15 IST
Madras HC permits Nalini, Murugan to make video calls to kin
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Madras High Court on Thursday permitted Nalini and her husband Murugan, convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, to make video phone calls to their close relatives in Sri Lanka and London.

A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and V M Velumani granted the permission while passing orders on a plea from Padma, mother of Nalini.

The petitioner argued that this is the duo's fundamental right, which is getting affected and the court must protect their rights.

The convicts are now serving life term in prisons in Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

